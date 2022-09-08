Dodge Co. man found deceased at bottom of cliff in South Dakota

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - A 24-year-old Mantorville man's body was found at the bottom of a cliff in South Dakota.
Alex Verburg has been identified as the person whose body was found after a report from the Rapid City Police Department regarding a missing person.
"The ensuing investigation led local law enforcement to an area near the Stratobowl Trailhead off US Highway 16 where the missing person’s vehicle was located. Law Enforcement searched the area on foot and with the assistance of a drone. Due to low light, the searchers resumed their efforts the morning of September 7. The missing person was located in a rugged area, obviously deceased at the bottom of a cliff," authorities said.
Foul play is not suspected.