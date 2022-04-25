Discussion to ban or restrict student cell phone use at RPS reignited

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public School students may have to head to class without bringing their cell phones along as the district reignites discussions about banning or restricting devices.
School leaders are in the very early stages of weighing the pros and cons of allowing students access to their phones.
RPS tells KIMT News 3 one of the main reasons for the potential ban or restriction is students becoming distracted in class which impacts learning and education within the district.
However, some argue it's important for kids to be able to get in touch with parents and guardians during the day.
It doesn't appear this decision will be made quickly as there aren't tentative plans until June to bring together the district's high school and middle schools to look at issue surrounding cell phone use.
The idea isn't new to the district; eliminating student access to devices was brought up last year but rejected at the time.