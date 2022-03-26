ROCHESTER, Minn. - The two DFL organizing units in Olmsted County held their biennial conventions Saturday at Mayo High School.
Attendees heard from candidates and the DFL elected officers and directors.
The party elected delegates and alternates for first congressional district and state conventions in May.
Governor Tim Walz spoke on some areas of concern including healthcare, economy, and education.
“If we have a senate, and a house, and the governor, we can and will move aggressive legislation on the things that have been stalled. From paid family and medical leave - to making sure we are taking care of every single worker,” says Walz.
He says this race is unlike anything he has seen before.
“You have my pledge that our campaign and our team will work hand and hand with our candidates and work hand in hand with you - to make sure that we win these elections and then put forth and implement those policies that make a difference.”
Saturday afternoon DFL senate district 25 endorsed Representative Liz Boldon for the Senate seat, Kim Hicks for the House 25A seat, and Andy Smith for the house 25B seat.
DFLers in senate district 24 will be endorsing candidates Sunday.
The party convention for senate district 20 has been postponed and is not rescheduled.