Derek Chauvin moved to federal prison in Arizona

Chauvin to appeal conviction, sentence in Floyd's death

In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis.(Court TV via AP, Pool)

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer sentenced for violating George Floyd’s civil rights, has been moved from Minnesota to a federal prison in Arizona, the Federal Bureau of Prisons website shows.

Chauvin is currently at FCI Tucson, a medium security federal correctional institution with a detention center, according to the site.  

In July, Chauvin was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison, CNN previous reported.

Chauvin was picked up by the U.S. Marshals at Minnesota correctional facility Oak Park Heights around 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, according Minnesota Department of Corrections spokesperson Nick Kimball.

