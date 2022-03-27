Delegates and candidates gather for day two of Olmsted, Dodge counties DFL Convention

KASSON, Minn.- Sunday was day two of the Olmsted County DFL Convention. The cafeteria was packed at Kasson-Mantorville High School as Senate District 24 came together for the Olmsted County DFL Convention.
Residents from Olmsted and Dodge counties spent the afternoon organizing their district. They elected officers and directors for the unit plus delegates to represent the party at the 1st Congressional District and state DFL conventions to be held in May.
The unit also announced support for DFL candidates running for office.
Dflers in Senate District 24 endorsed Aleta Borrud for the Minnesota Senate and Representative Tina Liebling for the Minnesota House of Representatives.
"We need to invest in our schools. We're in this very beautiful school right now of Kasson-Mantorville because this community has made a committment to funding schools but all of our schools around the state are still struggling to meet the needs of all their students," says Borrud.
The state DFL convention will be in Rochester in May. The party will endorse candidates for governor, lietuenant governor, and attorney general.