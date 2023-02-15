Debate sparks over felon voting rights

ROCHESTER, MINN--The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota held a press conference to discuss the State’s Supreme Court's ruling on the "Restore the Vote" bill.
The court declined to overturn Minnesota's law that bans felons who are currently serving probation or parole from voting.
Those who were advocates for the bill say providing this right would honor true democracy and allow those with a criminal back ground a second chance to contribute to their communities.
The Co-Executive Director of the Minnesota Freedom Fund, Elizer Darris, who is in favor of the bill and was in attendance via zoom says it would help 'returning citizens' create the reality they want.
Darris, a former inmate and one of the named plaintiffs in the Schroeder vs. Simon case says he hopes for the House and Senate to work together to give these individuals back their freedom.
He currently works to reduce mass incarceration, reform the criminal legal system, and create racial equity.
“For the high court to acknowledge that there are troubling racial disparities in the numbers and in the execution of the current law and yet take no steps to end the racist state policies beyond expressing what to me is essentially ‘thoughts and prayers’ is exceedingly disheartening,” he says.
Darris goes on to say, ”I will not, not go out and canvas doors, I will not give up on democracy. I will not give on trying to convince people to use the power of their voice to access the ballot. I'm not gonna go back into the recesses of darkness. “
Those who are against the bill say a restoration program should happen before voting rights are given back.
As of now, Minnesota's Supreme Court won't overturn the law that prevents those with a felony from voting - saying the current law is not unconstitutional. The court says lawmakers would have to make the change.