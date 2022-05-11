Congressional candidate Carnahan reports being threatened while campaigning; suspect identified

FARIBAULT, Minn. – A Republican candidate for Congress says she was threatened while campaigning Tuesday.
The Faribault Police Department says Jennifer Carnahan, the widow of Congressman Jim Hagedorn, reported to police around 5:25 pm that she had been going door-to-door in the 1000 block of 1st Street SE when she was approached by a male who made several threatening comments to her. Carnahan says the male swerved his vehicle at her as she walked away.
"During the late evening hours of May, 10, 2022, Faribault Detectives identified and contacted the involved suspect at his Faribault area home. We are no longer seeking information from the public regarding identification of the suspect or suspect vehicle. The incident remains an active investigation at this time," police said.
“This type of behavior is unacceptable and our officers are working to identify the involved suspect and his vehicle,” says Police Chief John Sherwin. “We are requesting assistance from witnesses or individuals who may have additional information. Our investigation remains ongoing at this time”.