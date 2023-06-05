Children of missing woman Madeline Kingsbury to remain in custody of Kingsbury family

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. - The children of missing mother Madeline Kingsbury will remain in the care of her family, a family friend told KIMT on Monday.
A two-day custody trial was canceled a day before it was scheduled to begin and a judge said the two children will remain with the Kingsbury family.
Kingsury vanished on March 31 and hasn’t been heard from since. The father of the children, Adam Fravel, has not been charged in the case.
The Winona woman dropped her two children off at daycare the morning of March 31st with Fravel. Investigators have called her disappearance "involuntary and suspicious."