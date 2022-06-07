Celebrating Prince's 64th birthday as his legacy continues to impact many

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tuesday, June 7, is the birthday of one of the biggest names to come from Minnesota - Prince.
Born in 1958, this year he would've been 64. The music legend died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose. His legacy continues to impact people all over.
One of the most iconic musicians of anyone's generation - he could sing, dance, play multiple instruments.
Prince went on to make hits for many well-known artists.
Rochester artist, poet, and prince fan Danny Solis, won first place in a contest for his poem on Prince.
“Prince was unique. There's never been anybody like him - there could never be anybody like him. He influenced so many different kinds of music. Not just music, but people's sexuality and how they identify sexually in art and music,” says Solis.
In Minneapolis, a purple veil was lifted to reveal the new name for the stretch of road near First Avenue, ‘Prince Rogers Nelson Way.’
Solis adds, “You know losing prince was such a terrible grow in so many ways for so many people, and for the arts - not just music, but for dance, for visual art.”
The week-long celebration honoring the life of Prince continues, through June 9th in Paisley Park and Downtown Minneapolis.