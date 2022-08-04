Car crash kills teen in southern Minnesota

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. – A teen is dead after crashing into a utility pole in Blue Earth County.
The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to County Road 9 east of Lake Crystal near Easy Street around 2:30 am Thursday. Life-saving measures were attempted on the driver, Madison Kay Johnson, but were unsuccessful.
Investigators say Johnson, 17 of Lake Crystal, was driving west on County Road 9 and went off the right side of the road, with the driver’s side of the vehicle hitting a utility pole.
The crash remains under investigation in conjunction with the MN State Patrol and Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Lake Crystal Police, Fire and Ambulance assisted at the scene.