Car crash kills teen in southern Minnesota

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. – A teen is dead after crashing into a utility pole in Blue Earth County.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to County Road 9 east of Lake Crystal near Easy Street around 2:30 am Thursday.  Life-saving measures were attempted on the driver, Madison Kay Johnson, but were unsuccessful.

Investigators say Johnson, 17 of Lake Crystal, was driving west on County Road 9 and went off the right side of the road, with the driver’s side of the vehicle hitting a utility pole.

The crash remains under investigation in conjunction with the MN State Patrol and Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.  Lake Crystal Police, Fire and Ambulance assisted at the scene.

