Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow to the Region...

.A complex storm system will begin to affect the area this
afternoon, finally ending Saturday and bringing a variety of
weather with it including heavy rain, severe storms, and heavy
snow. A wintry mix with some freezing rain and icing is looking
more likely for the Highway 29 corridor and north tonight. Ice
accumulations of around one-quarter inch could occur by morning. A
Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Taylor county.

Most of the wintry mix should change to rain Friday. Rain changes
to snow Friday night, with heavy, wet snow. At this time, the
heaviest snow looks to fall north of Highway 10 in northcentral
Wisconsin with 6 to 10 inches of accumulation. Farther south,
amounts are less confident due to potential differences in when
the rain switches over to snow and how far south the heavy snow
will make it. In addition northwest winds will increase on the
backside of the storm with gusts 35 to 45 mph with reduced
visibilities and some blowing and drifting of snow. The winds will
remain elevated Saturday morning.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Blowing and
drifting of snow in open areas.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&
breaking

Cannon Falls police ID man who shot woman, details about lengthy standoff

  • Updated
  • 0

The standoff lasted nearly six hours.

CANNON FALLS, Minn. - Dean Anderson, 25, has been identified as the person who shot and injured a woman before a lengthy standoff resulted in Anderson committing suicide on Wednesday.

The Cannon Falls Police Department said Anderson shot a 26-year-old female in the head at around 11:30 a.m. The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

In the hours after, authorities set up a perimeter around the home and learned Anderson has made comments that he would not go to jail.

Authorities breached a door and window and utilized a robot and drone inside the residence. The suspect was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

“The female victim of Domestic Violence was treated and released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injury. The female victim’s name is not public data under Minnesota Statute chapter 13,” police said. 

You can see the full press release below:

Download PDF Cannon Falls

