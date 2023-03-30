Cannon Falls police ID man who shot woman, details about lengthy standoff

CANNON FALLS, Minn. - Dean Anderson, 25, has been identified as the person who shot and injured a woman before a lengthy standoff resulted in Anderson committing suicide on Wednesday.
The Cannon Falls Police Department said Anderson shot a 26-year-old female in the head at around 11:30 a.m. The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
In the hours after, authorities set up a perimeter around the home and learned Anderson has made comments that he would not go to jail.
Authorities breached a door and window and utilized a robot and drone inside the residence. The suspect was found with a gunshot wound to the head.
“The female victim of Domestic Violence was treated and released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injury. The female victim’s name is not public data under Minnesota Statute chapter 13,” police said.
You can see the full press release below: