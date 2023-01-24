Budget plan includes checks to Minnesotans, legalizing adult-use cannabis

Gov. Tim Walz has released his budget plan, and it includes sending direct checks to Minnesotans along with legalizing adult-use cannabis.
Here is part of Walz’s plan:
Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan recommend funding for the safe and responsible legalization of cannabis for adult use in Minnesota. A new Office of Cannabis Management would be responsible for the implementation of the regulatory framework for adult-use cannabis and hemp-derived products, along with the medical cannabis program.
Minnesotans continue to drive the state’s economy forward and as a result, Minnesota has a historic surplus. The Governor and Lieutenant Governor recommend sending nearly $4 billion of the state’s surplus directly back to Minnesotans in the form of checks up to $2,600. More than 2.5 million Minnesota households would receive a check in the One Minnesota Budget. These direct payments would be structured as an advanced income tax credit equal to $2,000 for families with income below $150,000 and $1,000 for single filers making less than $75,000. Minnesotans can also qualify for an additional $200 for each dependent, up to three dependents.
Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan propose $29.2 million to purchase up to 30 battery electric buses with charging infrastructure in place of replacement diesel buses. This investment helps develop a reliable and clean transit system that supports children, youth, and families through improved access and healthier air quality.
You can see the full release below: