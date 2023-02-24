 Skip to main content
Boy found after Amber Alert issued in Minnesota

  • Updated
  • 0
Leon

LAKEVILLE, Minn. - An Amber Alert that was issued for a missing three-year-old Lakeville boy has been canceled.

The child that was the subject of the AMBER Alert has been found safe. Thank you to all who helped search for him. More information to come from Lakeville Police Department.

