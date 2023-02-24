Boy found after Amber Alert issued in Minnesota

LAKEVILLE, Minn. - An Amber Alert that was issued for a missing three-year-old Lakeville boy has been canceled.
The child that was the subject of the AMBER Alert has been found safe. Thank you to all who helped search for him. More information to come from Lakeville Police Department.
The Lakeville Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 3 year old boy who was taken from his residence in Lakeville.— MnDPS_DPS (@MnDPS_DPS) February 24, 2023
Leon Ramsarran is a 3 foot tall, 35-40 pound light-skinned boy with very short brown hair and brown eyes. pic.twitter.com/vIW4dUvVEe