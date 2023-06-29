Body found in Rochester retention pond likely that of woman who went missing in 2021

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman's body found inside a vehicle located in a retention pond in Rochester on Wednesday afternoon is believed to be that of a woman missing for nearly two years.
Police said Thursday that the body is likely that of Jodi Boeckermann, who went missing in 2021.
The situation began when a caller said they found a bumper and a car in the pond south of Ready Mix concrete.
Police said "it appears the vehicle has been there for quite some time," and the missing woman's ID was found in the vehicle.
Boeckermann was reported missing Nov. 9, 2021, and was last seen on Oct. 17, 2021.
Police said there are no signs of foul play.
According to authorities, the vehicle became visible due to the recent dry conditions and low water level.