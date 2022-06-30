Beverages and edibles with THC from hemp set to be legal starting on Friday in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn.-THC hemp derived products will be legal in Minnesota starting on Friday.
The new Minnesota law will allow up to 5 milligrams of THC, which is about half the amount found in marijuana in states where its legal, in edibles and beverages.
The law's passage is a huge win for cannabis advocates who have been pressing state lawmakers to legalize marijuana across the board.
However, with the law set to take effect on Friday, it will likely be some time until some stores have THC Hemp products that meet state requirements.
The CBD Center's General Manager Andrea Fregoso tells KIMT the Rochester location will have to switch over its inventory before it has THC hemp products.
"I think this will be a great great thing for specifically for CBD overall. We already do carry some products that do have THC in them. Some of our products are a little bit over but once that law does come into effect, our goal is to scrap them, take them back to the drawing board and eventually come back with some better product and of course, under that 5 milligram limit," Fregoso said.
Minnesota is ranked fifth in the nation in terms of hemp production, with more than 2,600 acres of land used for growing hemp plants.