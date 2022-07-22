Authorities say 8-year-old girl likely drowned on southern Minnesota river

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities believe an 8-year-old girl drowned Thursday night on the Minnesota River.
Authorities said it happened just after 6 p.m. at Sibley Park when a family with four children were swimming near a sandbar.
"A family with four children were swimming in the river near a sandbar. Witnesses reported two of the children including an eight-year-old girl began struggling in deep water. A bystander was able to help one of the children out of the water but was not able to rescue the girl," authorities said.
The name of the child is being withheld pending further notification by family.