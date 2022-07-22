Authorities ID 8-year-old girl who drowned on southern Minnesota river

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities have identified an 8-year-old girl who drowned Thursday night on the Minnesota River.
Authorities said it happened just after 6 p.m. at Sibley Park when a family with four children were swimming near a sandbar.
Willow Bense, of Janesville, was identified Friday by authorities as the girl who drowned.
Authorities said kids aged 3, 8, 9 and 11 were swimming and wearing life jackets before they took them off to jump off the sand bar.
A bystander saw some of the children were in trouble and jumped in to help. The other child who was in the water and was saved did not need medical attention.