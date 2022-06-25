Austin police say armed robber has been captured in Lyle

AUSTIN, Minn. – An accused armed robber is in custody after being tracked down by Mower County law enforcement.
An off-duty Austin police officer says he saw a dark sedan parked behind a business on 12th Street SW at around 1:50 pm Friday. The vehicle fit the description of one connected to a recent robbery at Cheers Liquor. Police say the driver who the vehicle and headed toward a gas station also match the description of the suspect in the Cheers robbery.
Austin police say while the off-duty officer contacted dispatch, the driver robbed the gas station attendant at knifepoint. An Austin police squad car arrived at the scene while the suspect was driving away. That led to a chase through a residential district which was called off in the interest of public safety.
Police say they later found the dark sedan on 4th Street NW at Interstate 90. Two officers chased the vehicle from I-90 onto Highway 218 south toward Lyle. Police say the suspect vehicle passed the Lyle Police Chief on its way into town and the driver abandoned the car to try and run away.
A Mower County sheriff’s deputy arrived at the same time and joined the Lyle Police Chief and Austin officers to establish a perimeter and prevent the suspect from escaping. Law enforcement says it was concerned the suspect could have entered a home within that perimeter and the Austin/Mower Special Incident Response Team was sent it.
The team went through the houses but did not find the suspect. The search continued and a Mower County deputy says Adrick Mims, 27 of Rochester, was found hiding in some bushes. Mims has been taken to the Mower County jail and law enforcement says there are outstanding warrants for his arrest.
The Mower County Attorney’s Office will decide what charges will be filed against Mims.
