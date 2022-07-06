Austin driver, Rochester passengers hurt in Goodhue County crash

PINE ISLAND, Minn. – Three people were injured by a single-vehicle crash in Goodhue County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Nyarehr James Malith, 22 of Austin, was driving south on Highway 52 when he went off the road near the intersection with County 11 Boulevard and crashed. This happened around 6:16 am Wednesday.
Malith and two passengers, Ebol James Malith, 19 of Rochester, and Amina Abdigani Mohamed, 18 of Rochester, all suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment.
The State Patrol says none of the three were wearing a seat belt and alcohol was involved in this accident.
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Pine Island Fire, Zumbrota Ambulance, and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.