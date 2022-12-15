 Skip to main content
...Light Snow and Blowing Snow will Continue Today, Primarily
Over Northern Iowa...

.Light snow will persist across northern Iowa and could be
moderate at times along with areas of blowing snow. Visibilities
in snow and blowing snow will be reduced to one half mile or less
at times. Therefore, the advisory continues across far north
central Iowa through early this evening.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Far North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. New snow and blowing
snow will significantly reduce visibility at times into tonight
keeping hazardous road conditions into this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Another snowy day, another round of accidents

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The area saw another large snowfall Thursday, and there were a lot of crashes that Minnesota State Patrol responded to.

"So during the morning commute, we responded to 17 crashes total, 15 of those were just property damage, we had 2 minor injury crashes, but we responded to 36 vehicles off the road," shared Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol.

In total, State Patrol responded to 72 accidents between 9 pm Wednesday and 7:30 am Thursday. There was only fatality reported during that time period.

"It kept us real busy just dealing with people that went in the ditch. So it's important that motorists reduce their speed and drive a speed that's safe for the conditions," Sgt. Christianson said.

To see current accident reports, click here.

