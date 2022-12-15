Another snowy day, another round of accidents

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The area saw another large snowfall Thursday, and there were a lot of crashes that Minnesota State Patrol responded to.
"So during the morning commute, we responded to 17 crashes total, 15 of those were just property damage, we had 2 minor injury crashes, but we responded to 36 vehicles off the road," shared Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol.
In total, State Patrol responded to 72 accidents between 9 pm Wednesday and 7:30 am Thursday. There was only fatality reported during that time period.
"It kept us real busy just dealing with people that went in the ditch. So it's important that motorists reduce their speed and drive a speed that's safe for the conditions," Sgt. Christianson said.
To see current accident reports, click here.