All 3 who went missing while swimming in SE Minnesota have been identified

Update: The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office has identified the three missing swimmers found in Goodhue County. They are:
- Miguel Juan-Jose, age 22
- Petrona Juan-Jose, age 17
- Ke Drer, age 41
Previous story below
GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. -The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office has identified one of the missing swimmers found in Goodhue County as Ke Drer, age 41.
The identities of the two other swimmers whose bodies were found have not been released.
All three were from the same household in Oakdale, a suburb of St. Paul.
The swimmers were part of a family gathering Monday night at Diamond Island on the Vermillion River, near the confluence with the Mississippi River, southeast of the Twin Cities.
Two bodies were found in the Mississippi at 6:53 a.m. and the third about 12 minutes later, Sheriff Marty Kelly said Wednesday.
A man was fishing along the shore while two adults and the girl were swimming, according to the sheriff's office.
All three swimmers began to struggle in the water and the man on the shore went in to help. He rescued an adult woman, then went back into the water to try and save the others.
The sheriff's office said both men and the girl went under the water and never came back up.