Airline CEOs want mask mandate removed sooner on airplanes

KIMT NEWS 3.- In less than a month, the federal mask mandate for public transportation will end.
CEO's from several major airlines are calling for the mandate to end sooner. The CEO's of Delta, United, and American Airlines are asking the Biden administration to remove the mandate now.
In a letter to the president, the airline bosses say the mandate is not needed anymore because Covid-19 cases are low.
Since last year, travelers have been required to wear masks on public transportation. The CEO's also want per-departure testing removed for international travelers.
Not everyone is for removing masks and pre-departure testing so quickly.
"We're not for that. COVID is not a game," says one traveler.
Other travelers don't feel comfortable removing the mask on public transportation yet either.
"I think it's more safe to have the masks on. I don't feel like not having the masks on," says Elaine Ha.
The CEOs also feel that masks and pre-departure testing aren't needed because aircraft are fitted with air filtration systems and that vaccines are making masks unnecessary.
The federal mask mandate on public transportation and pre-departure testing are scheduled to end April 18.