...Significant Storm With Dangerous Cold to Impact Today and
Tonight...

.A significant storm system with moderate to heavy snow over
portions of central and southern Iowa will impact the area today.
The combination of strong north winds and fluffy snow will cause
blowing and drifting snow and cause significant travel problems
in the areas affected. In addition, bitter cold temperatures and
dangerous wind chills will occur through most of the event with
sub-zero wind chills expected through tonight when the coldest air
of the season moves into Iowa. Dangerous wind chill values will
extend into Sunday morning over most of the region.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.

* WHERE...Parts of north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Advice from experts on nursing a new year's hangover

  Updated
  • 0
Still1231_00002.bmp
ROCHESTER, Minn. - If your toast to 2022 involves a little more liquor than a glass of champagne, you may be in for a less than pleasant morning ahead.
 
If you wake up with a new year's hangover on January 1st, which is recognized as National Hangover Day, experts say there are some steps you could take to help you get by.
 
While time is the only sure cure for a hangover, according to Mayo Clinic, staying hydrated by sipping water or fruit juice could ease your discomfort. That said, you'll want to resist the temptation of dipping back into that bottle of bourbon from last night.
 
You can also snack on foods like toast or crackers to boost your blood sugar, and a standard dose of over-the-counter pain relievers may also do the trick (at least in part) to treat your headache. Another measure offered by Mayo Clinic - "go back to bed" - because if you sleep long enough, your hangover may be gone by the time you wake up.
 
That said, Mayo Clinic reminds drinking too much can be deadly, and if you see someone showing signs of alcohol poising, you should seek medical care immediately. You can find more information on recognizing the signs of alcohol poisoning by following this link.

