Advice from experts on nursing a new year's hangover

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If your toast to 2022 involves a little more liquor than a glass of champagne, you may be in for a less than pleasant morning ahead.
If you wake up with a new year's hangover on January 1st, which is recognized as National Hangover Day, experts say there are some steps you could take to help you get by.
While time is the only sure cure for a hangover, according to Mayo Clinic, staying hydrated by sipping water or fruit juice could ease your discomfort. That said, you'll want to resist the temptation of dipping back into that bottle of bourbon from last night.
You can also snack on foods like toast or crackers to boost your blood sugar, and a standard dose of over-the-counter pain relievers may also do the trick (at least in part) to treat your headache. Another measure offered by Mayo Clinic - "go back to bed" - because if you sleep long enough, your hangover may be gone by the time you wake up.
That said, Mayo Clinic reminds drinking too much can be deadly, and if you see someone showing signs of alcohol poising, you should seek medical care immediately. You can find more information on recognizing the signs of alcohol poisoning by following this link.