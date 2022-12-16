A Minnesota man who allegedly admired mass shooters is charged with possession of a machine gun

Weather Alert

...Light Snow and Blowing Snow will Continue into Friday Morning over Northern Iowa... .Light snow will persist across northern Iowa and could be moderate at times going into Friday morning along with areas of blowing snow. Visibilities in snow and blowing snow will be reduced to one half mile or less at times. Therefore, the advisory has been extended for far north central Iowa through Friday morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Far North Central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times tonight. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&