$4.5 million gift completes fundraising for St. Mary's project in Winona

WINONA, Minn. — St. Mary’s University has received a new gift of $4.5 million.
This new $4.5 million gift, which will be made in 2023 and 2024, will complete fundraising efforts for the renovation of Aquinas Hall, the Winona Campus’ newly transformed state-of-the-art facility for business, science, psychology, and its new nursing program. The $16 million project was completed in 2021.
This donation comes just weeks after St. Mary’s University announced a record gift of $25 million.
“Two gifts of this importance in such a short amount of time is extraordinary," says the Very Rev. James P. Burns, IVD, Ph.D., Saint Mary’s president. “At a time when the value of a higher education is increasingly questioned and enrollment declines are impacting most schools across the nation, I can’t think of a clearer affirmation about the importance of our renewed vision for a Lasallian Catholic educational approach that is preparing students for career success and ethical leadership throughout their lives; an education grounded in a faith-based environment of service to God and humanity. This latest gift validates the work we are doing to stabilize and grow the university while continuing to provide an excellent education and a strong character building experience. We could not be more grateful to this benefactor.”
The most recent benefactors say they wish to remain anonymous and appreciate that their gift will allow the university to grow in areas most sought after by students and employers while retaining our commitment to a liberal education core for each student.