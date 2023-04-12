$4.5 million gift completes fundraising for St. Mary's project in Winona

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions through This Evening and Again
on Thursday...

.An anomalously warm airmass coupled with breezy southwest winds and
deep mixing will lead to critical fire weather conditions for this
afternoon and evening, and possibly again from late Thursday morning
through Thursday evening.

Relative humidity values will range from 20 to 25 percent this
afternoon and early evening with southwest winds of 15-25 mph,
gusting to 40 mph. On Thursday, the southwest winds will be slightly
lower than this afternoon ranging from 10 to 25 mph with gusts of
25 to 35 mph and relative humidity values will range from the
mid- teens to mid-20s.

Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread of
any fire that gets started. Note that similar conditions are
possible on Thursday, especially west of the Mississippi River.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA...AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA...AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag
Warning through this evening and a Fire Weather Watch is in
effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek,
Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In
Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore
and Houston. In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford,
Richland and Grant.

* TIMING...Through 8 pm this evening, and from 11 am through 8 pm
Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this
afternoon and from 10 to 25 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph on
Thursday afternoon and evening.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent this afternoon and from 15
to 25 percent on Thursday afternoon

* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

$4.5 million gift completes fundraising for St. Mary's project in Winona

  • 0
St. Mary's University of Minnesota

WINONA, Minn. — St. Mary’s University has received a new gift of $4.5 million.

This new $4.5 million gift, which will be made in 2023 and 2024, will complete fundraising efforts for the renovation of Aquinas Hall, the Winona Campus’ newly transformed state-of-the-art facility for business, science, psychology, and its new nursing program.  The $16 million project was completed in 2021.

This donation comes just weeks after St. Mary’s University announced a record gift of $25 million.

“Two gifts of this importance in such a short amount of time is extraordinary," says the Very Rev. James P. Burns, IVD, Ph.D., Saint Mary’s president.  “At a time when the value of a higher education is increasingly questioned and enrollment declines are impacting most schools across the nation, I can’t think of a clearer affirmation about the importance of our renewed vision for a Lasallian Catholic educational approach that is preparing students for career success and ethical leadership throughout their lives; an education grounded in a faith-based environment of service to God and humanity. This latest gift validates the work we are doing to stabilize and grow the university while continuing to provide an excellent education and a strong character building experience. We could not be more grateful to this benefactor.”

The most recent benefactors say they wish to remain anonymous and appreciate that their gift will allow the university to grow in areas most sought after by students and employers while retaining our commitment to a liberal education core for each student.

