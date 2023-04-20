3 children in medically-induced coma after Cannon Falls apartment fire

CANNON FALLS, Minn. – Three children were trapped inside an apartment that caught fire Wednesday afternoon in Cannon Falls and are now in a medically-induced coma.
"The children have been stabilized and placed into a medically induced coma and are being treating in the burn unit. Both the father and mother are thankful for the prayers and well wishes they have received for their children and family," police said Thursday.
Police say they responded to a 911 call of a fire with children trapped inside an apartment in the 1200 block of 1st Street N. The first officer on the scene encountered an adult female with an arm injury in front of the building. She told police three children were still inside and she had gotten cut trying to rescue them. The officer says the bedroom of the apartment seemed full of flames.
The Cannon Falls Police Department says the officer broke out windows in a second bedroom and living room to try and find the children. An ambulance worker found one child and a second was spotted close by in the living room. The window was fully cleared of glass and an ambulance worker climbed in and handed the children to first responders outside the apartment. The third child was found by a firefighter shortly after entering the apartment.