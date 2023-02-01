3 arrested after 3 southern Minnesota juveniles overdose

MANKATO, Minnesota - Three people have been arrested in connection to multiple drug overdoses involving juveniles.
Authorities said two of the three who overdosed have been released from the hospital while the other remains in critical condition.
Patrick Orerigho Isiakpere Jr., 31, Damarcus Deontay Holloway, 26, and Tia Renee Schwichtenberg, 35, all from the Mankato area, were arrested in connection to the overdoses.
Request for criminal charges includes but are not limited to the following:
- 2nd-degree-controlled substance sales
- 3rd-degree-controlled substance possession
- felon in possession of a firearm
- ineligible person in possession of a firearm
- Great Bodily harm caused by the distribution of drugs
Some charges have the possibility of being aggravated considering the age of the victims and the fact that a firearm was involved and present.