$3.5M to install school bus stop arm cameras across Minnesota

KIMT NEWS 3 - Your child's school bus may soon be a little more safe!
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety is awarding more than $3.5 million in grants to 32 schools and school bus companies in the state to install stop arm camera systems on the school buses.
In the last five years, there have been nearly 5,000 stop arm violations cited in Minnesota - these people failed to stop for school buses with flashing lights and stop arms extended.
Over $100,000 is going to install stop arm camera systems on southeastern Minnesota school buses.
"It's kind of alarming if you've ever seen some of the videos of some of the things that have happened. And there have been some things that have happened in neighboring districts - a near death, near injury type of incident. It really kind of hits home. We just want to make sure this does not happen in our district. That's what we're doing," said Held Bus Service Office Manager Lorin Pohlman.
Held Bus Service is getting $35,424 to put stop arm cameras on 18 buses in Goodhue, Rice, Dodge, and Steele counties.
Pohlman has had his school bus license since he was in college, and said their main priority is keeping these kids safe - and this grant is doing just that.
"A part of this grant application is that public awareness and education on our part - as a school bus company - is going to be part of the whole grant process. Not only do we install the cameras, but we have to follow through with some reports to the state patrol as well as a lot of public education. And I'm all for that," said Pohlman.
Drivers who violate the law by not stopping for school buses when the bus driver activates the flashing lights and has the stop arm fully extended can face a $500 fine.