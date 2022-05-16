2 tow truck workers injured after hit and run on I-35 in southern Minnesota

RICE COUNTY, Minn. - Two tow truck operators were struck by a vehicle on I-35 on Monday morning, and a search is underway to find the driver responsible.
The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened just before 2 a.m. at milemarker 74 when the tow truck operators were working in the left lane to remove a vehicle.
“The vehicle did not stop and continued northbound from the scene. The Minnesota State Patrol is trying to locate a 2006 Lincoln MKZ that is black in color. The damage to the Lincoln will be on the driver's side door and is missing the driver's side mirror. If you have any information please contact the Minnesota State Patrol at 507-285-7409,” the state patrol said.
Both workers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
"This time of the year, we're starting more construction so emergency workers will be working alongside the road. It's important that people reduce speeds through these zones, along with emergency or crash zones. Reduce speeds, pay attention and make sure you're watching for people who are working alongside the roadways."