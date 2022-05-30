100 Deadliest Days of Traffic Fatalities underway in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Memorial Days marks the first day of the "100 Deadliest Days for Traffic Fatalities" on Minnesota roads.
2021 was the deadliest summer for travelers since 2007 - 167 of the nearly 500 traffic fatalities were during this 100-day summer stretch.
So far this year in Minnesota, there have been nearly 130 traffic fatalities.
During this time in 2020, there were nearly 160 traffic deaths.
Sergeant Troy Christianson with Minnesota State Patrol said there is more travel and more alcohol consumption in the summer, .leading to this 100-day spike.
"Well this time of year, it's important to check all your equipment on your boats, campers, and your vehicles," said Sgt. Christianson. "Everyone wants to get out and do fun stuff after the long winter, it's important that everybody just maintains their vehicles trailers and check everything before you start your trip so you can get there safely."
He reminds drivers that if you're planning on drinking, have a plan in place like a designated driver or a place to stay.