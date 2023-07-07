1 with life-threatening injuries following head-on crash in Dodge Co.

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - A 34-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries following a head-on crash on Thursday night in Dodge County.
The sheriff’s office said it happened at 11:36 p.m. at 15295 County Rd. 34.
When deputies arrived, they found Milelio Pastrana, 34, lying on the road. Pastrana was driving a Kia Rio and collided with a GMC Sierra driven by 24-year-old Paige Floen. Floen’s vehicle was retrieving mail from a mailbox when the crash occurred.
The sheriff’s office said alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.