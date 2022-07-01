1 injured, 1 arrested after two-vehicle accident Thursday in Olmsted Co.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One person was injured and one was arrested for criminal vehicular operation following a Thursday night two-vehicle crash.
Authorities said it happened in the 5700 block of Bandel Rd. NW. when two vehicles collided head-on.
The driver of a 2018 Honda Accord was taken to St. Marys for non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the other car, Jesse Duncan, 37, of Eyota, showed signs of impairment and also was in possession of methamphetamine. A 6-year-old child was also in the vehicle.