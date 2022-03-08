Minnesota woman pleads not guilty to 12 crimes in North Iowa

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota woman accused of repeatedly burglarizing a North Iowa farm is pleading not guilty.
Melissa Ann Frost, 43 of Blue Earth, MN, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, three counts of second-degree theft, four counts of third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, and three counts of possession of burglar’s tools.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says a farm in the 9700 block of 380th Street in Thompson was robbed on four different occasions between July 28, 2021, and August 15, 2021. Court documents state doors were kicked in and over $8,000 worth of items were stolen from a garage and two out buildings. Investigators say Frost is seen on trail camera footage stealing items from the farm.
Frost is now scheduled to stand trial on June 1, 2022, in Winnebago County District Court.