Minnesota woman pleads guilty to burglarizing a North Iowa farm

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A woman charged with 12 crimes for repeatedly burglarizing a Winnebago County farm is taking a plea deal.
Melissa Ann Frost, 43 of Blue Earth, Minnesota, has pleaded guilty to ongoing criminal conduct, second-degree theft, and third-degree burglary. Nine other charges will be dismissed.
Frost was accused of robbing a farm the 9700 block of 380th Street in Thompson on four different occasions between July 28, 2021, and August 15, 2021. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says doors were kicked in and over $8,000 worth of items were stolen from a garage and two out buildings. According to court documents, Frost is seen on trail camera footage stealing items from the farm.
A sentencing hearing is now scheduled for May 9.