Minnesota will be part of $90 million effort to fight infectious disease threats

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota is getting $18 million to improve its handling of microbial public health threats.
The money from the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention (CDC) is a five-year award for the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), the University of Minnesota, and the Mayo Clinic. The partnership will aim to help Minnesota detect more pathogens, and detect them sooner, by developing new sequencing tools, improved workflows, and other technologies.
“Public-private partnerships have positioned Minnesota as a national leader in the fight against COVID-19 and other public health threats,” says Governor Tim Walz. “Through this award, we will continue to bolster our state’s ability to combat public health threats, keeping Minnesotans safe and our economy strong.”
Minnesota will join with the states of Georgia, Massachusetts, Virginia, and Washington to form a Pathogen Genomics Center of Excellence network. The CDC says the objective of the network is to foster and improve innovations and technical capacity in pathogen genomics, molecular epidemiology, and bioinformatics. It is also intended to enable better public health system response through resilience, flexibility, and the latest in laboratory technology.
“Under the leadership of the Public Health Lab, this award firmly establishes Minnesota as a national leader in this field,” says Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “Minnesota has a rich history of collaborative efforts among academia, public health, and health care institutions to find new and better ways to protect Minnesotans from constantly changing and emerging health threats. I’m so proud to work with all those who make Minnesota a national leader in public health.”
MDH says it partnered with several schools or centers at the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic’s Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology to propose a breadth of projects that will explore novel ways to detect and respond to future infectious disease threats and emergencies. These could include such things as developing new laboratory tools to identify novel viruses, antibiotic-resistant bacteria or fungus or using novel approaches such as wastewater, animal, or community-based testing to expand public health surveillance to under-represented populations.
“Being able to quickly understand what is circulating and how microbes are changing will improve our response to infectious disease threats,” says Public Health Laboratory Director Myra Kunas. “Having a network that shares that information more broadly will improve response efforts across states, instead of being siloed.”
The five states are receiving a combined $90 million.