Minnesota voter turnout lower than previous midterm elections

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The 2022 Midterm Election voter turnout for Minnesota was lower than previous years, according to the Sec. of State's office.
Unofficial results from the Sec. of State's office had voter turnout at 60.66% for the 2022 election.
In 2018, 64.25% of Minnesotans voted.
Freeborn County Auditor Pat Martinson said the statewide trend was also felt in southern Minnesota.
Martinson said roughly 70% of residents showed up to vote on Tuesday, while in 2018 more than 79% turned out to the polls.
"I thought it would have been maybe a higher turnout because we had a lot of local elections that were a lot of commissioners, all of our commissioners were in redistricting and we had contests in three different races. Our sheriff there was not an incumbent there was two new people. So, I thought maybe it might be a little bit higher," Martinson said.
In Olmsted County, Elections Manager Luke Turner said he is unsure why voting numbers slumped.
"It is surprising that it is lower than 2018 numbers, especially since we had a healthy turnout for the Aug. primary this year. That could be for multiple reasons but I am just not sure why it turned out that way," Turner said.
Turner said there were approximately 66,000 votes cast in the 2022 election, compared to 71,000 in 2018.
Olmsted County will certify its election results on Nov. 17, while the state will certify the 2022 election on Nov. 29.