Minnesota volunteers collected over 38,000 bags of trash from state highways in 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Volunteers picked up more than 38,500 bags of trash from Minnesota highway ditches in 2022.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says over 1,860 Adopt a Highway groups volunteers more than 88,000 hours removing refuse.
“Adopt a Highway volunteers provide such a valuable service to our state. Not only do they help keep Minnesota roadsides clean and beautiful, but their work allows MnDOT crews to focus on other tasks to keep highways safe for all travelers,” says Ann McLellan, MnDOT’s Adopt a Highway manager.
There are at least 900 roadway sections statewide currently available for adoption and groups who want to volunteer should visit MnDOT’s Adopt a Highway website to connect with their local program coordinator. Volunteers are asked to commit to the program for at least two years and pick up litter on both sides of their roadway section at least twice a year. The average length of an adopted roadway is two miles.