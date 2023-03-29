Minnesota Veterans Homes of Preston hosts community open house for new veterans housing facility

PRESTON, Minn. - Minnesota Veterans Homes of Preston hosted a information session about the new veterans home opening this summer.
54 residents who are a qualified veterans and require nursing care will be housed at this new facility.
"It's a place where veterans need to be taken care of if they need care with basic life skills of walking, eating, things like that," said Preston Veterans Home Administrator, Dave Dunn.
The organization connected with potential residents, future employees, and local businesses.
"We just want to partner with the community. This is their home and we just want to be as visible as possible," said Dunn.
Veterans at the event said their community is struggling to find stable housing and its a significant problem that needs to be addressed. They are hoping the new facility helps solve the issue.
"I think there needs to be more places for people to go. There is a shortage of homes," said war veteran, Nick Schmidt.
The State of Minnesota Careers website has job postings for the Preston Veterans Home.
Interested veterans can apply by contacting NewHomesAdmissions@state.mn.us.