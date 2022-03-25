 Skip to main content
Minnesota unemployment hits record low

KIMT NEWS 3.- Minnesota unemployment fell to the lowest it's been in over 20 years at 2.7 percent.

Unemployment hasn't been that low since 1999. As The North Star State hits a record low for unemployment, businesses including Pappy's Place are almost fully staffed.

Owner Chris Pappas says his restaurant has been one of the fortunate businesses. All throughout the pandemic its been well staffed.

They're facing some difficulties hiring for open positions, luckily they have very few to fill.

"I think that we're very fortunate that we've been very staffed because I know most places aren't that way. I guess a little unemployment is good for us all. It means people are working and got money," explains Pappas.

According to the Deed, Minnesota gained 5,200 jobs in February. It's labor force participation rose last month from 67.6 percent to 67.9 percent.

The unemployment rate also decreased in Iowa recently. Last month, it went from 3.7 percent to 3.5 percent. The state added 5,800 jobs. Iowa also saw an increase in jobs last month.

The total number of unemployed people fell from over 62,00 to around 59,000.

