Minnesota to sell $2 billion in soybeans to Taiwan

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Taiwan has agreed to buy about $2 billion in Minnesota soybeans.
The agreement between the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council (MSR&PC) and the Taiwan Vegetable Oil Manufacturers Association (TVOA) was announced Thursday.
“It’s wonderful to participate in this agreement with our friends from Taiwan,” says Council Chair Joe Serbus, who signed the agreement on behalf of MSR&PC. “This is yet another example of how soybean checkoff succeeds over the long haul, ultimately improving the profitability of Minnesota soybean farmers and generating economic activity across the state.”
The TVOA has pledged to purchase between 2.6 million and 2.9 million MT (equivalent to between 96 million and 107 million bushels) of soybeans between 2023 and 2024. The estimated value of the agreement totals between $1.9 billion-$2.1 billion.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for Minnesota farmers to be the location where a trade deal of this size is implemented,” says Council CEO Tom Slunecka, who also attended Thursday’s event. “Of all the places they could choose to buy soybeans, they chose Minnesota because of the quality and long-term relationships.”
In 2021, the total value of U.S. agricultural and related products exported to Taiwan reached $3.94 billion. As of 2021, Taiwan is the seventh largest market for U.S. agricultural exports. The U.S. supplies about 27% of Taiwan’s agricultural imports. Since 1998, Taiwan has imported 40.5 million MT (equivalent to 1.5 billion bushels) of soybeans, a value of $15.1 billion.
"The relationship we have built with Taiwan is a direct reflection of what Minnesota soybean checkoff dollars can do," says Slunecka. "It takes time and commitment, but we are fortunate our farmer-leaders are dedicated to doing all they can to increase the value of our soybeans."