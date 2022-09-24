Minnesota to lower flags to half-staff Sunday for fallen firefighters

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz is ordering all U.S. and state flags at state buildings be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of Minnesota Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.
“We rely on our firefighters to respond quickly to emergencies and protect the people and property of Minnesota, and every firefighter deserves to come home at the end of every shift,” says Governor Walz. “On Sunday, we recognize those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty in service of their communities.”
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in lowering their flags to honor Minnesota fallen firefighters and their families.