Minnesota to kick off 2023 pheasant hunting season in Owatonna

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Owatonna will be the host of the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opening.
Governor Tim Walz made the announcement Saturday morning in Worthington just before officially starting the 2022 pheasant hunting season.
“I want to thank the community of Owatonna for their graciousness and generosity in agreeing to host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener,” says Governor Walz. “As a former member of Congress representing Owatonna and southern Minnesota, I always look forward to an opportunity to highlight the vibrant communities and exceptional outdoor recreation opportunities in southern Minnesota. I know Owatonna will carry on the tradition of hosting a fantastic opener next year, just as Worthington and Nobles County have done this year.”
Explore Minnesota, the state’s tourism promotion office, coordinates each year with the Governor’s Office, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the host committee to put on the event celebrating the kickoff of the pheasant hunting season.
“The Owatonna area is a terrific place to pheasant hunt, so I’m excited the city will be hosting the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener,” says Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “With more than 80 wildlife management areas in the six-county area surrounding Owatonna, ample opportunities await pheasant hunters.”
The Governor’s Office says Owatonna was selected through an application process that considered available hunting land, event facilities, travel recreation opportunities and community support.
“We are very excited to have the opportunity to host the 2023 Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener,” says Glenda Smith, Owatonna director of conventions and tourism. “Owatonna and Steele County have so much to be proud of. Coming together as a community to celebrate our area’s parks, trails and public hunting lands is a great way to share with others the unique assets our community possesses as a part of Minnesota. Recent developments in our downtown and soon-to-be complete high school have built much enthusiasm within our community, and we are ready to share it with others.”
The 2023 Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener in Owatonna is scheduled for October 13-14.