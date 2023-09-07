Minnesota to fly flags at half-staff for former Governor Al Quie

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Governor has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings in honor of former Governor Al Quie.
“Quie served as Minnesota’s 35th Governor from 1979 to 1983, where he worked across the aisle and led with dignity and respect for all,” reads the proclamation issued by Governor Tim Walz. “Quie will leave a strong legacy of bipartisanship and collaborative leadership.”
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags from sunrise Friday to Sunset Saturday.
Former Governor Quie will lie in state from noon to 3 pm at the State Capitol on Friday.