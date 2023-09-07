 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Minnesota to fly flags at half-staff for former Governor Al Quie

  • Updated
  • 0
Al Quie obit

FILE - A U.S. flag with 32 starts is displayed behind former Minnesota Gov. Al Quie as he addressed a Civil War Sesquicentennial Day observance to commemorate Minnesota's part in the war Wednesday, May 18, 2011 in St. Paul, Minn. Quie, a moderate Republican known for working across the aisle as both governor and as a congressman, has died. He was 99. His son, Joel Quie, says he died of natural causes late Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 at his home in Wayzata.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Governor has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings in honor of former Governor Al Quie.

“Quie served as Minnesota’s 35th Governor from 1979 to 1983, where he worked across the aisle and led with dignity and respect for all,” reads the proclamation issued by Governor Tim Walz.  “Quie will leave a strong legacy of bipartisanship and collaborative leadership.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags from sunrise Friday to Sunset Saturday.

Former Governor Quie will lie in state from noon to 3 pm at the State Capitol on Friday.

Tags

Recommended for you