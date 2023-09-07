Minnesota to fly flags at half-staff for former Governor Al Quie

FILE - A U.S. flag with 32 starts is displayed behind former Minnesota Gov. Al Quie as he addressed a Civil War Sesquicentennial Day observance to commemorate Minnesota's part in the war Wednesday, May 18, 2011 in St. Paul, Minn. Quie, a moderate Republican known for working across the aisle as both governor and as a congressman, has died. He was 99. His son, Joel Quie, says he died of natural causes late Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 at his home in Wayzata.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)