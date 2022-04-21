Minnesota Task Force for Missing and Murdered Black Women and Girls

ST. PAUL, Minn. - In the U.S., an estimated 64,000 to 75,000 black women and girls are reported missing.
Minnesota became the first state in the nation to develop a task force for missing and murdered black women and girls last year.
The task will continue meeting through the end of this year, looking at data and working on legislation to combat the problem.
Representative Ruth Richardson is heading up the special task force.
This session, Richardson introduced a bill that would create a permanent state office to provide resources for missing black women and girls.
The office would continue the work started by the task force.
“We have a real opportunity this session to do something that really is focused on not only bringing answers to families but also ensuring that we are working to prevent these really heartbreaking incidents from happening again,” says Richardson.
The bill has passed through two house committees with bipartisan support but has not had a hearing in senate.
Richardson adds, “We have to get to the root causes of why are we seeing these increases. That means we have to discover the root cause of things like sexual exploitations and human trafficking.”
The Missing and Murdered Black Women and Girls bill is part of a public safety package. Richardson says they will continue doing the work to get it passed into law.