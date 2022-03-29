Minnesota surpasses goal of recruiting 1,000 certified nursing assistants

ST PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota has surpassed its goal of recruiting 1,000 new certified nursing assistants by more than 200.
The state set the goal in January in hopes of alleviating staffing shortages at long term care facilities. Minnesota will also now be able to relieve the 400 National Guard members who were deployed as emergency CNAs.
Now, the Walz Falanagan Budget to Move Minnesota Forward includes $6.7 million to continue to train students to become CNAs, but the budget still needs to be approved by the legislature.
"We've got a very high labor participation rate, but we also have a workforce shortage as the rest of the country does. We think this just makes good sense, how we're using our facilities, how we're using our Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system to be nimble and provide some of that," says Governor Tim Walz.
Free courses to become certified as a CNA are still available. The Minnesota Department of Education will soon be announcing grants for high schools to create CNA training programs or build upon existing ones.