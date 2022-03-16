Minnesota Supreme Court rules in 2020 absentee ballot battle involving Olmsted County

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Supreme Court has finally ended a legal fight over the 2020 election that included Olmsted County.
The Minnesota Voters Alliance filed petitions in July 2020 claiming Olmsted County, Ramsey County, the City of Minneapolis, and the City of Duluth had violated state law when it came to appointing members to absentee ballot boards. The Alliance did not make any claims of misconduct, fraud, or negligence but objected to the appointment of deputy county auditors to work alongside election judges and argued the rules governing the qualifications of those deputy county auditors and rules requiring election judges inspecting absentee ballots be of different parties were not followed.
Those claims were first rejected by a district court judge and then the Minnesota Court of Appeals. The Minnesota Supreme Court has now agreed with those rulings and dismissed the claims of the Minnesota Voters Alliance. It says the “plain language” of the state statute governing absentee ballot boards was followed and the Alliance “failed to prove” any violation of the law.