Minnesota State Senate passes second tax bill as the end of the legislative session looms near

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Minnesota lawmakers in the senate passed a second tax bill on Wednesday that includes major provision from their bill that was passed in April.
Among the bill's provisions includes the reduction of Minnesota's first tier tax income bracket from 5.35% to 2.80%, as well as the erasure of social security income tax.
The full list of tax credit provisions are:
-Tax credit for paid family leave if businesses purchase the private insurance. If employers pay for the insurance, then they receive a $3,000 dollar credit. If employees pay, then they receive the same amount.
-The expansion of the Historic Structures Tax Credit, which is set to expire on June 30.
-The expansion of the Homeowner Property Tax Refund, as well as the increase of the Homestead Market Value Exclusion.
-An exemption on polar vortex and weather related natural gas charges.
-The creation of a tax credit for law enforcement pensions to help with retention.
The bill also includes tax credits in areas such as affordable housing, childcare, small businesses, gaming, agriculture and more.
State Sen. Carla Nelson said she believes the major components of the bill, which she said are the tax income reductions and social security tax removal, will pass before the sessions end.
"We should be getting together. Nobody is going to get everything they want but at the end of the day I expect us to go home with ongoing permanent tax relief to provide much needed tax relief for Minnesotans who have really overpaid their taxes," Nelson said.
Nelson said she hopes to have the bill passed by May 13.