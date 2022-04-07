Minnesota State Senate passes long awaited tax bill

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The GOP controlled Minnesota State Senate passed its tax bill on Thursday in a 42-24 vote, with six DFL lawmakers joining Republicans for approval.
State Sen. Carla Nelson tells KIMT the bill will deliver permanent tax relief for Minnesotans.
The $8.3 billion dollar tax bill erases taxes on all social security income, as well as reduces income tax percentages in the tier one bracket, from 5.35% to 2.80%.
An analysis of the tax cuts shows that Minnesotan's making $75,000 or more benefit the most from the proposed tax cuts.
DFL lawmakers in the house also unveiled its plan with how to deal with the states' more than $9.2 billion budget surplus.
However, DFL lawmakers want to up tax credits, instead of cutting taxes.
Both proposals left out Gov. Tim Walz's proposed direct payments or "Walz Checks".
Nelson said the tax bill is the right way to use the states' surplus.
"Minnesotans are struggling. They are struggling with 40 year high inflation and at the same time, their state government has not only taken in enough taxes to pay for all of the expenses. We have taken in over $9.25 billion dollars of additional revenue, far beyond our two-year budget requirement and Minnesotans need to see that money back," Nelson said.
The bill will now move onto a DFL controlled house, however Nelson said she hopes the spirit of bipartisanship carries over with the senates' bill.