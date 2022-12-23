Minnesota State Patrol responds as weather causes dangerous road conditions

MINNESOTA-The Minnesota State Patrol has had a very busy week responding to accidents. Since Tuesday, throughout the state, they've responded to more than 900 crashes and over a 1,000 vehicles in ditches. With the dangerous road conditions and life-threatening temperatures still happening, Sergeant Troy Christianson recommends that people don't travel tonight.
“If you do have car issues or problems, you’re going to have make sure that you have some survival kits in your vehicle, some warm clothing, and just be prepared to be stranded for a s-extended amount of time cuz we’re still extremely busy, and you could have to wait for us for a while to get to you," Sergeant Christianson said.
The Minnesota State Patrol wants to remind you to not try and drive on roads that have been closed because of the bad weather. It's not only extremely dangerous, but you can also be ticked and held responsible for paying all the costs if you need to be rescued.