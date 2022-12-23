 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Blowing Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills Persist Through
Tonight...

Strong northwest winds will persist tonight with gusts to near
45 mph common. This will result in blizzard conditions over much
of the northern half of Iowa, especially in rural or wind prone
areas. Further south, some impacts from blowing and drifting of
snow will persist as well. Also, bitter cold temperatures and the
strong winds will result in dangerous wind chills of 25 to
40 below zero through Saturday morning. Once blowing snow and
blizzard conditions improve sufficiently, the Blizzard Warning
will be transitioned to Wind Chill headlines, otherwise, the
dangerous wind chills are covered by the Blizzard Warning.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, significant blowing and
drifting of snow especially in rural areas. Winds gusting as
high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold
wind chills of 30 to 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Much of Central and North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For
the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM CST until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow reducing visibility to white
out conditions at times and making travel difficult to nearly
impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Minnesota State Patrol responds as weather causes dangerous road conditions

  • Updated
  • 0

Travel remains difficult all over our area.

MINNESOTA-The Minnesota State Patrol has had a very busy week responding to accidents. Since Tuesday, throughout the state, they've responded to more than 900 crashes and over a 1,000 vehicles in ditches. With the dangerous road conditions and life-threatening temperatures still happening, Sergeant Troy Christianson recommends that people don't travel tonight.

“If you do have car issues or problems, you’re going to have make sure that you have some survival kits in your vehicle, some warm clothing, and just be prepared to be stranded for a s-extended amount of time cuz we’re still extremely busy, and you could have to wait for us for a while to get to you," Sergeant Christianson said.

The Minnesota State Patrol wants to remind you to not try and drive on roads that have been closed because of the bad weather. It's not only extremely dangerous, but you can also be ticked and held responsible for paying all the costs if you need to be rescued.

