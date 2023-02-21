Minnesota State Patrol prepares for a dangerous week on the roads

ROCHESTER, Minn. - State Patrol is gearing up for a week of road emergencies and accidents as major snow storms head our way.
State Troopers are expecting an increased call volume for road emergencies, and many will find themselves putting in extra hours.
Additional Troopers will be on call as well when there are high priority crash locations and extra assistance is necessary.
"A lot of times as winter progresses, we see fewer crashes just because people are used to driving in the snow," said Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol.
"With this much snow coming, usually we don't see as many crashes but we'll see a lot more vehicles in the ditch," Sgt. Christianson said. "A lot of it's because of low visibility, drifting and blowing snow, so we'll see more cars going in the ditch than we do see crashes this time of year."
It's advised to plan ahead before traveling and to avoid being on the roads over the next few days if possible, as it is going to be a large storm system that will make for dangerous driving conditions.